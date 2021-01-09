U.S. Air Force Themed display installed at the North Dakota Veterans Home

North Dakota Air National Guard volunteer Chief Master Sgt. Chris Walberg, 119th Wing, tightens bolts as he helps install a new U.S. Air Force commemorative B-25 propeller display on the grounds of the North Dakota Veterans Home, Lisbon, N.D., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Location: LISBON, ND, US