U.S. Air Force Themed display installed at the North Dakota Veterans Home

North Dakota National Guard volunteers from left to right Command Sgt. Maj. Eric Binstock, the N.D. National Guard state senior enlisted leader, Chief Master Sgt. Chris Walberg, 119th Wing, Mark Johnson, the North Dakota Veterans Home administrator, and Chief Master Sgt. Duane Kangas, the N.D. Air National Guard state command chief, position a new U.S. Air Force commemorative B-25 propeller display on the grounds of the North Dakota Veterans Home, Lisbon, N.D., Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by David H. Lipp)

