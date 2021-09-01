Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at Naval Station Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 1, 2021) Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota fire trucks stand by on the flight line as a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III arrives bringing evacuees from Afghanistan, Sept. 1, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

