Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at Naval Station Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 1, 2021) Sailors stationed at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota direct evacuees from Afghanistan to a check-in station after their arrival at the base, Sept. 1, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

