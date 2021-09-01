Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at Naval Station Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 1, 2021) A Sailor stationed at Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota directs a child evacuee from Afghanistan to a check-in station after his arrival at the base aboard a U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender, Sept. 1, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Nathan Carpenter)

