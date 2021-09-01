NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 1, 2021) Spanish and American volunteers from Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota Fire and Emergency Services serve food and drinks to evacuees from Afghanistan after their arrival at the base Sept. 1, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class John Owen)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.09.2021 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 04:17 Photo ID: 6813922 VIRIN: 210901-N-RY670-1076 Resolution: 4322x2881 Size: 2.32 MB Location: ROTA, ES Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at Naval Station Rota [Image 13 of 13], by PO2 John Owen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.