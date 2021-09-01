Evacuees from Afghanistan Arrive at Naval Station Rota

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Sept. 1, 2021) Emergency medical personnel, assigned to U.S. Naval Hospital (USNH) Rota, stand by to assist in the medical needs of evacuees disembarking from a U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III, Sept. 1, 2021. NAVSTA Rota is currently supporting the Department of State mission to facilitate the safe departure and relocation of U.S. citizens, Special Immigration Visa recipients, and vulnerable populations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy photo by Courtney Pollock)

