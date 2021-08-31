Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EC-130H Compass Call retires [Image 6 of 6]

    EC-130H Compass Call retires

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller 

    355th Wing

    Airmen from the 55th Electronic Combat group render their last salute to aircraft 580 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, August 31, 2021. The aircraft that was retired was the first specially modified aircraft for the Compass Call mission.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 17:57
    Photo ID: 6813482
    VIRIN: 210831-F-XZ889-1026
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 4.3 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EC-130H Compass Call retires [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EC-130H Compass Call retires
    EC-130H Compass Call retires
    EC-130H Compass Call retires
    EC-130H Compass Call retires
    EC-130H Compass Call retires
    EC-130H Compass Call retires

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Department of Defense
    EC-130H
    Compass Call
    Boneyard
    AMARG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT