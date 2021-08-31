EC-130H Compass Call retires

Airmen from the 55th Electronic Combat group render their last salute to aircraft 580 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, August 31, 2021. The aircraft that was retired was the first specially modified aircraft for the Compass Call mission.. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

