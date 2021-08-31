A U.S. Air Force Airman waves the United States Air Force flag at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, August 31, 2021. The 55th Electronic Combat Group retired this EC-130H, tail number 580, into the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regineration Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 17:57
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
This work, EC-130H Compass Call retires, by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
