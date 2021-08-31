EC-130H Compass Call retires

A U.S. Air Force Airman waves the United States Air Force flag at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, August 31, 2021. The 55th Electronic Combat Group retired this EC-130H, tail number 580, into the 309th Aerospace Maintenance and Regineration Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

