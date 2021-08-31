EC-130H Compass Call retires

A U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call lands at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, August 31, 2021. The Compass Call system employs offensive counter-information and electronic attack capabilities in support of U.S. and Coalition tactical air, surface, and special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

