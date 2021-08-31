Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    EC-130H Compass Call retires [Image 1 of 6]

    EC-130H Compass Call retires

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call lands at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, August 31, 2021. The Compass Call system employs offensive counter-information and electronic attack capabilities in support of U.S. and Coalition tactical air, surface, and special operations forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 17:57
    Photo ID: 6813475
    VIRIN: 210831-F-XZ889-1001
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 3.52 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EC-130H Compass Call retires [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Alex Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of Defense
    EC-130H
    Compass Call
    Boneyard
    AMARG

