EC-130H Compass Call retires

A U.S. Air Force EC-130H Compass Call taxiis down the runway at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, August 31, 2021. The 55th ECG, a geographically separated unit from Offutt AFB, Nebraska, is the only Compass Call unit in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 17:57
|Photo ID:
|6813479
|VIRIN:
|210831-F-XZ889-1007
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|3.79 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
