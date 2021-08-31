EC-130H Compass Call retires

Senior Airman William Moore, 755th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, marshalls an EC-130H Compass Call in from its final flight at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, August 31, 2021. The aircraft that was retired was the first specially modified aircraft for the Compass Call mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alex Miller)

