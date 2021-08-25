Airmen, EPA, USACE, contractors join forces to clean contaminated soil

A civilian contractor clears debris from a soil decontamination machine during a technology demonstration on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2021. Airmen assigned to the Air Force Civil Engineer Center along with civilian contractors and members of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers met at Eielson to find a way to safely clean the potentially contaminated soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)

