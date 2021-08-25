Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen, EPA, USACE, contractors join forces to clean contaminated soil [Image 4 of 4]

    Airmen, EPA, USACE, contractors join forces to clean contaminated soil

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Contaminated soil is loaded into a decontamination machine during a technology demonstration on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2021. Airmen assigned to the Air Force Civil Engineer Center along with civilian contractors and members of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers met at Eielson to find a way to safely clean the potentially contaminated soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 17:45
    Photo ID: 6813467
    VIRIN: 210825-F-RQ072-1070
    Resolution: 4968x3323
    Size: 1.69 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen, EPA, USACE, contractors join forces to clean contaminated soil [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Beaux Hebert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Corps of Engineers
    Environmental Protection Agency
    innovation
    Air Force Civil Engineer Center

