Airmen, EPA, USACE, contractors join forces to clean contaminated soil

A civilian contractor explains how their equipment functions during a technology demonstration on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2021. Two contractors are trying different methods to see which is more efficient and safe to clean potentially contaminated soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)

