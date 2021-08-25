Airmen, EPA, USACE, contractors join forces to clean contaminated soil

U.S. Airmen, members of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, civilian contractors and members of the Army Corps of Engineers observe a soil decontamination machine during a technology demonstration on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Aug. 25, 2021. Two contractors are trying different methods to see which is more efficient and safe to clean potentially contaminated soil. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Beaux Hebert)
