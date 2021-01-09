U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Yuliet Lopez, left, 18th Dental Squadron dental assistant, takes a COVID-19 test swab sample from Staff Sgt. Killian Viles, right, 33rd Rescue Squadron independent duty medical technician, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. Covid-19 tests use a nasal swab to detect if an individual is currently infected with the SARS CoV 2 virus, whether they exhibit symptoms or are asymptomatic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.01.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 02:04 Photo ID: 6812267 VIRIN: 210901-F-ZJ963-1096 Resolution: 6880x5504 Size: 22.47 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th MDG techs keep swabbing for safety [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.