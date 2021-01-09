Members of Kadena Air Base, Japan, enter the Keystone Theater to be screened for COVID-19, Sept. 1, 2021. Upholding Kadena’s vital role of deterring potential threats and maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific means ensuring the U.S. Air Force’s greatest asset – its Airmen – remain ready and healthy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 02:04
|Photo ID:
|6812266
|VIRIN:
|210901-F-ZJ963-1028
|Resolution:
|6182x4312
|Size:
|11.93 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th MDG techs keep swabbing for safety [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT