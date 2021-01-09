18th MDG techs keep swabbing for safety

Members of Kadena Air Base, Japan, enter the Keystone Theater to be screened for COVID-19, Sept. 1, 2021. Upholding Kadena’s vital role of deterring potential threats and maintaining peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific means ensuring the U.S. Air Force’s greatest asset – its Airmen – remain ready and healthy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

Date Posted: 09.01.2021