18th MDG techs keep swabbing for safety

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Yuliet Lopez, left, 18th Dental Squadron dental assistant, organizes COVID-19 test swab samples while Staff Sgt. Killian Viles, right, 33rd Rescue Squadron independent duty medical technician, secures the cap on a COVID-19 swab at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. In terms of the number of assigned members, the 18th Medical Group is considered the largest free-standing ambulatory clinic in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

