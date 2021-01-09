Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    18th MDG techs keep swabbing for safety [Image 7 of 7]

    18th MDG techs keep swabbing for safety

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    09.01.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Yuliet Lopez, left, 18th Dental Squadron dental assistant, organizes COVID-19 test swab samples while Staff Sgt. Killian Viles, right, 33rd Rescue Squadron independent duty medical technician, secures the cap on a COVID-19 swab at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Sept. 1, 2021. In terms of the number of assigned members, the 18th Medical Group is considered the largest free-standing ambulatory clinic in the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2021
    Date Posted: 09.01.2021 02:05
    Photo ID: 6812269
    VIRIN: 210901-F-ZJ963-1082
    Resolution: 6265x5012
    Size: 19.51 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 18th MDG techs keep swabbing for safety [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    18th MDG techs keep swabbing for safety
    18th MDG techs keep swabbing for safety
    18th MDG techs keep swabbing for safety
    18th MDG techs keep swabbing for safety
    18th MDG techs keep swabbing for safety
    18th MDG techs keep swabbing for safety
    18th MDG techs keep swabbing for safety

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Kadena Air Base
    medical technicians
    18th Medical Group
    COVID-19 testing
    nasal swab testing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT