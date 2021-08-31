U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Danielle Smith, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron flight and operational medical technician, checks the label of a COVID-19 test swab sample at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 31, 2021. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly all international flights currently require proof of a negative COVID-19 test within three days of travel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.31.2021 Date Posted: 09.01.2021 02:04 Photo ID: 6812265 VIRIN: 210831-F-ZJ963-1099 Resolution: 6880x5504 Size: 20.89 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 18th MDG techs keep swabbing for safety [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.