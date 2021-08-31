U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Honorata Fernandez, 18th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron independent duty medical technician, tests a member of Kadena Air Base, Japan, for COVID-19, Aug. 31, 2021. With COVID-19 testing requirements changing due to the varying protocols used to mitigate transmission, the 18th Medical Group ensures all current safety precautions are taken. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2021 02:04
|Photo ID:
|6812263
|VIRIN:
|210831-F-ZJ963-1047
|Resolution:
|6510x5208
|Size:
|24.72 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 18th MDG techs keep swabbing for safety [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT