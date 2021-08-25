USACE Vicksburg District hosts Acting ASACW Jaime Pinkham for Yazoo Backwater Update

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District Mr. Kent Parrish, Senior Project Manager, briefs Acting Secretary for the Army of Civil Works Mr. Jaime Pinkham about the Yazoo Backwater Project, Aug. 25, 2021, at the Steele Bayou Control Structure, near Vicksburg, Mississippi. (USACE photo by Sabrina Dalton)

