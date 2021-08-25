Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Vicksburg District hosts Acting ASACW Jaime Pinkham for Yazoo Backwater Update [Image 9 of 9]

    USACE Vicksburg District hosts Acting ASACW Jaime Pinkham for Yazoo Backwater Update

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Sabrina Dalton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Vicksburg District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District Mr. Kent Parrish, Senior Project Manager, briefs Acting Secretary for the Army of Civil Works Mr. Jaime Pinkham about the Yazoo Backwater Project, Aug. 25, 2021, at the Steele Bayou Control Structure, near Vicksburg, Mississippi. (USACE photo by Sabrina Dalton)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 23:31
    Photo ID: 6812226
    VIRIN: 210825-A-VG636-1682
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 3.87 MB
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    USACE
    Parrish
    MVD
    ASACW
    Pinkham
    Yazoo Backwater

