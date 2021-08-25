Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Vicksburg District hosts Acting ASACW Jaime Pinkham for Yazoo Backwater Update [Image 6 of 9]

    USACE Vicksburg District hosts Acting ASACW Jaime Pinkham for Yazoo Backwater Update

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Sabrina Dalton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Vicksburg District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Mississippi Valley Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. Diana Holland (left), Acting Secretary for the Army of Civil Works Mr. Jaime Pinkham (second from left), and USACE Vicksburg District Commander Col. Robert Hilliard (far right), stand with Mr. Anderson Jones, Ms. Victoria Darden, and Mr. Sam Matthews, local community members, at Vicksburg District headquarters, Aug. 25, 2021. Jones, Darden and Anderson provided personal testimony how the repeated flooding has affected their homes, families, communities, and livelihoods. Pinkham visited the USACE Vicksburg District to learn more about the Yazoo Backwater Project. (USACE photo by Sabrina Dalton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 23:31
    Photo ID: 6812215
    VIRIN: 210825-A-VG636-0906
    Resolution: 5233x3489
    Size: 3.04 MB
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USACE Vicksburg District hosts Acting ASACW Jaime Pinkham for Yazoo Backwater Update [Image 9 of 9], by Sabrina Dalton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USACE Vicksburg District hosts Acting ASACW Jaime Pinkham for Yazoo Backwater Update

    TAGS

    MVD
    Mississippi Valley Division
    Vicksburg District
    ASACW
    YBW

