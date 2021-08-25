USACE Vicksburg District hosts Acting ASACW Jaime Pinkham for Yazoo Backwater Update

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Mississippi Valley Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. Diana Holland (left), Acting Secretary for the Army of Civil Works Mr. Jaime Pinkham (second from left), and USACE Vicksburg District Commander Col. Robert Hilliard (far right), stand with Mr. Anderson Jones, Ms. Victoria Darden, and Mr. Sam Matthews, local community members, at Vicksburg District headquarters, Aug. 25, 2021. Jones, Darden and Anderson provided personal testimony how the repeated flooding has affected their homes, families, communities, and livelihoods. Pinkham visited the USACE Vicksburg District to learn more about the Yazoo Backwater Project. (USACE photo by Sabrina Dalton)

