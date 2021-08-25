USACE Vicksburg District hosts Acting ASACW Jaime Pinkham for Yazoo Backwater Update

Mr. Jaime A. Pinkham (center), Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works who also serves as the Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, Mr. David Leach (left), P.E., Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Project Planning and Review), and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Mississippi Valley Division Commanding General, listen to personal testimonies from three members of the local community: Mr. Anderson Jones, Mr. Sam Matthews, and Ms. Victoria Darden. Each relayed how the repeated flooding has affected their homes, families, communities, and livelihoods. Pinkham and Leach visited the USACE Vicksburg District, Aug. 25, 2021, to learn more about the Yazoo Backwater (YBW) Project. (USACE photo by Sabrina Dalton)

