    USACE Vicksburg District hosts Acting ASACW Jaime Pinkham for Yazoo Backwater Update [Image 5 of 9]

    USACE Vicksburg District hosts Acting ASACW Jaime Pinkham for Yazoo Backwater Update

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Sabrina Dalton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Vicksburg District

    Mr. Jaime A. Pinkham (center), Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works who also serves as the Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, Mr. David Leach (left), P.E., Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Project Planning and Review), and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Mississippi Valley Division Commanding General, listen to personal testimonies from three members of the local community: Mr. Anderson Jones, Mr. Sam Matthews, and Ms. Victoria Darden. Each relayed how the repeated flooding has affected their homes, families, communities, and livelihoods. Pinkham and Leach visited the USACE Vicksburg District, Aug. 25, 2021, to learn more about the Yazoo Backwater (YBW) Project. (USACE photo by Sabrina Dalton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 23:31
    Photo ID: 6812214
    VIRIN: 210825-A-VG636-0888
    Resolution: 4802x3201
    Size: 1.94 MB
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Holland
    MVD
    Vicksburg District
    ASACW
    Yazoo Backwater

