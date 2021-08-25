USACE Vicksburg District hosts Acting ASACW Jaime Pinkham for Yazoo Backwater Update

U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District Kent Parrish, Senior Project Manager, provides a brief about the endangered pondberry plant to Acting Secretary for the Army of Civil Works Mr. Jaime Pinkham (left), USACE Mississippi Valley Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. Diana Holland, USACE Vicksburg District Commander Col. Robert Hilliard, and to other leadership, Aug. 25, 2021, in the Delta National Forest, Mississippi. Mr Pinkham visited Vicksburg District to learn more about the Yazoo Backwater (YBW) Project. (USACE photo by Sabrina Dalton)

