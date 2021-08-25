Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE Vicksburg District hosts Acting ASACW Jaime Pinkham for Yazoo Backwater Update

    USACE Vicksburg District hosts Acting ASACW Jaime Pinkham for Yazoo Backwater Update

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Sabrina Dalton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Vicksburg District

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District Kent Parrish, Senior Project Manager, provides a brief about the endangered pondberry plant to Acting Secretary for the Army of Civil Works Mr. Jaime Pinkham (left), USACE Mississippi Valley Division Commanding General Maj. Gen. Diana Holland, USACE Vicksburg District Commander Col. Robert Hilliard, and to other leadership, Aug. 25, 2021, in the Delta National Forest, Mississippi. Mr Pinkham visited Vicksburg District to learn more about the Yazoo Backwater (YBW) Project. (USACE photo by Sabrina Dalton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 23:28
    Photo ID: 6812217
    VIRIN: 210825-A-VG636-0989
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 13.28 MB
    Location: VICKSBURG, MS, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE Vicksburg District hosts Acting ASACW Jaime Pinkham for Yazoo Backwater Update [Image 9 of 9], by Sabrina Dalton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Holland
    Hilliard
    MVD
    Vicksburg District
    ASACW
    Pinkham

