    USACE Vicksburg District hosts Acting ASACW Jaime Pinkham for Yazoo Backwater Update [Image 8 of 9]

    USACE Vicksburg District hosts Acting ASACW Jaime Pinkham for Yazoo Backwater Update

    VICKSBURG, MS, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Sabrina Dalton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers-Vicksburg District

    Mr. Jaime A. Pinkham, Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works who also serves as the Acting Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works, along with Mr. David Leach, P.E., Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Army (Project Planning and Review), visited the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Vicksburg District, Aug. 25, 2021, to learn more about the Yazoo Backwater (YBW) Project. The visit included a stop at the Steele Bayou Control Structure. (L to R) Acting ASACW Mr. Pinkham, Mississippi Valley Division (MVD) Commanding General Maj. Gen. Diana Holland, Vicksburg District Commander Col. Robert Hilliard, Deputy ASA Mr. Leach, Mississippi Levee Board Direct Mr. Peter Nimrod, MVD Programs Director Mr. Eddie Belk, MVD Business Director Mr. Jim Bodron, and Vicksburg District Deputy District Engineer Ms. Pat Hemphill. (USACE photo by Sabrina Dalton)

