PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. Shay Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, lands at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado after visiting with the Airmen and Guardians participating in the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense exercise at Camp Red Devil on Fort Carson, Colorado Aug. 18, 2021. Forty-two Airmen and Guardians from the P-S GAR participated in the day long exercise. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 15:12 Photo ID: 6811822 VIRIN: 210820-F-CN389-1055 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 9.53 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Garrison commander greets Airmen and Guardians during CBRN exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.