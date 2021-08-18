Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Garrison commander greets Airmen and Guardians during CBRN exercise

    Garrison commander greets Airmen and Guardians during CBRN exercise

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    FORT CARSON, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. Shay Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Erica Farmer-Hill, 50th Mission Support Group commander and P-S GAR vice commander, ride in a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk to Camp Red Devil on Fort Carson, Colorado to visit with Airmen participating in the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense exercise, Aug. 18, 2021. Airmen and Guardians participating in the exercise were trained and tested on the concepts of CBRN defense in order to survive CBRN related attacks. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 15:12
    Photo ID: 6811819
    VIRIN: 210820-F-CN389-1050
    Resolution: 6016x4016
    Size: 10.59 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison commander greets Airmen and Guardians during CBRN exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAF
    USSF

