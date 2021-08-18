FORT CARSON, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. Shay Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, and U.S. Air Force Col. Erica Farmer-Hill, 50th Mission Support Group commander and P-S GAR vice commander, ride in a Sikorsky UH-60 Black Hawk to Camp Red Devil on Fort Carson, Colorado to visit with Airmen participating in the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense exercise, Aug. 18, 2021. Airmen and Guardians participating in the exercise were trained and tested on the concepts of CBRN defense in order to survive CBRN related attacks. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)
This work, Garrison commander greets Airmen and Guardians during CBRN exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
