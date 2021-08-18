Garrison commander greets Airmen and Guardians during CBRN exercise

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. Shay Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, speaks with airmen Airmen and Guardians participating in the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense exercise at Camp Red Devil on Fort Carson, Colorado, Aug. 18, 2021. In order to remain proficient in CBRN threats, hazards and procedures, Airmen and Guardians are tested on these procedures which include recognizing CBRN alarms and signals and how to properly don protective clothing during an attack. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

