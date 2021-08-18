Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Garrison commander greets Airmen and Guardians during CBRN exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    Garrison commander greets Airmen and Guardians during CBRN exercise

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    FORT CARSON, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. Shay Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, and U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brandon Miller assigned to 2-4 General Support Aviation Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division enjoy a moment after landing at Fort Carson, Colorado. Warakomski visited Airmen and Guardians participating in the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense exercise that took place at Camp Red Devil on Fort Carson, which is a simulated deployment area. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.18.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 15:12
    Photo ID: 6811823
    VIRIN: 210820-F-CN389-1054
    Resolution: 5294x3831
    Size: 9.95 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison commander greets Airmen and Guardians during CBRN exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Garrison commander greets Airmen and Guardians during CBRN exercise
    Garrison commander greets Airmen and Guardians during CBRN exercise
    Garrison commander greets Airmen and Guardians during CBRN exercise
    Garrison commander greets Airmen and Guardians during CBRN exercise
    Garrison commander greets Airmen and Guardians during CBRN exercise

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAF
    USSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT