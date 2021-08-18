FORT CARSON, Colo. – U.S. Space Force Col. Shay Warakomski, Peterson-Schriever Garrison commander, and U.S. Army Chief Warrant Officer 2 Brandon Miller assigned to 2-4 General Support Aviation Battalion, 4th Combat Aviation Brigade, 4th Infantry Division enjoy a moment after landing at Fort Carson, Colorado. Warakomski visited Airmen and Guardians participating in the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense exercise that took place at Camp Red Devil on Fort Carson, which is a simulated deployment area. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 15:12 Photo ID: 6811823 VIRIN: 210820-F-CN389-1054 Resolution: 5294x3831 Size: 9.95 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Garrison commander greets Airmen and Guardians during CBRN exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.