FORT CARSON, Colo. – Participants from the Peterson-Schriever Garrison wore Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear during the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense exercise at Camp Red Devil on Fort Carson, Colorado, Aug. 18, 2021. The M50 joint service general purpose gas mask is worn to prevent against CBRN threats and is currently being fielded to all of the U.S. military branches. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.18.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 15:12 Photo ID: 6811820 VIRIN: 210820-F-CN389-1052 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 13.02 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Garrison commander greets Airmen and Guardians during CBRN exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.