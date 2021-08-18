Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Garrison commander greets Airmen and Guardians during CBRN exercise

    Garrison commander greets Airmen and Guardians during CBRN exercise

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    08.18.2021

    Photo by Airman Kaitlin Castillo 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    FORT CARSON, Colo. – Participants from the Peterson-Schriever Garrison wore Mission Oriented Protective Posture (MOPP) gear during the chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear defense exercise at Camp Red Devil on Fort Carson, Colorado, Aug. 18, 2021. The M50 joint service general purpose gas mask is worn to prevent against CBRN threats and is currently being fielded to all of the U.S. military branches. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kaitlin Castillo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Garrison commander greets Airmen and Guardians during CBRN exercise [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Kaitlin Castillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

