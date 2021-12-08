Lt. Col. Shannon Virgadamo, commander of the 419th Movement Control Battalion, awards
Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Miller a battalion coin of achievement at Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, Aug 25. Miller was awarded a coin for his knowledge and experience as he gave Lt. Col. Virgadamo a tour of the landing craft mechanized and utility (LCM/LCU) during preparation of US Customs support. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elorina Santos)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 10:50
|Photo ID:
|6811299
|VIRIN:
|210812-A-AG202-438
|Resolution:
|3720x3245
|Size:
|2.4 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Customs team prepares for Redeployment [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Elorina Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
