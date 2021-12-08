Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Customs team prepares for Redeployment [Image 8 of 8]

    US Customs team prepares for Redeployment

    KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KUWAIT

    08.12.2021

    Photo by Spc. Elorina Santos 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    Lt. Col. Shannon Virgadamo, commander of the 419th Movement Control Battalion, awards
    Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Miller a battalion coin of achievement at Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, Aug 25. Miller was awarded a coin for his knowledge and experience as he gave Lt. Col. Virgadamo a tour of the landing craft mechanized and utility (LCM/LCU) during preparation of US Customs support. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elorina Santos)

    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 10:50
    Location: KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW 
    This work, US Customs team prepares for Redeployment [Image 8 of 8], by SPC Elorina Santos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

