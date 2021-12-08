US Customs team prepares for Redeployment

Lt. Col. Shannon Virgadamo, commander of the 419th Movement Control Battalion, awards

Petty Officer 1st Class Jacob Miller a battalion coin of achievement at Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, Aug 25. Miller was awarded a coin for his knowledge and experience as he gave Lt. Col. Virgadamo a tour of the landing craft mechanized and utility (LCM/LCU) during preparation of US Customs support. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elorina Santos)

