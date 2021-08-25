US Customs team prepares for Redeployment

A U.S. Navy landing craft mechanized and utility (LCM/ LCU) sails to a USS Oak Hill (LSD-51) to unload vehicles and equipment assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit at Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, Aug 25. The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit are preparing to return to a CONUS environment. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Elorina Santos)
|08.25.2021
|08.31.2021 10:50
|6811296
|210825-A-AG202-261
|979x1375
|284.49 KB
|KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW
|1
|0
