US Customs team prepares for Redeployment

U.S. Navy Sailor, Seamon Yusra Marmash ground guides U.S. Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, as they prepare to load vehicles and military containers on a U.S. Navy landing craft mechanized and utility (LCM/LCU) at Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, Aug 25. The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit are preparing to return to a CONUS environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins)

Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 Location: KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW