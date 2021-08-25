U.S. Navy Sailor, Seamon Yusra Marmash ground guides U.S. Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, as they prepare to load vehicles and military containers on a U.S. Navy landing craft mechanized and utility (LCM/LCU) at Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, Aug 25. The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit are preparing to return to a CONUS environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 10:49
|Photo ID:
|6811289
|VIRIN:
|210825-A-PU202-909
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|3.55 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Customs team prepares for Redeployment [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Marquis Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT