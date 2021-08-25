Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Customs team prepares for Redeployment [Image 2 of 8]

    US Customs team prepares for Redeployment

    KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KUWAIT

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins 

    3rd Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Navy Sailor, Seamon Yusra Marmash ground guides U.S. Marines assigned to 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit, as they prepare to load vehicles and military containers on a U.S. Navy landing craft mechanized and utility (LCM/LCU) at Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, Aug 25. The 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit are preparing to return to a CONUS environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins)

