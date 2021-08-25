US Customs team prepares for Redeployment

A wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to 239th Military Police Company, Staff Sgt. Travis Longman, prepares to fill out a US Customs DD 2855 at Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, Aug 25. The 239th MP Co were assisting the US Marines by decontaminating vehicles and military containers as they prepare to return to a CONUS environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins)

