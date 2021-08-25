A wheeled vehicle mechanic assigned to 239th Military Police Company, Staff Sgt. Travis Longman, prepares to fill out a US Customs DD 2855 at Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, Aug 25. The 239th MP Co were assisting the US Marines by decontaminating vehicles and military containers as they prepare to return to a CONUS environment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Marquis Hopkins)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2021 10:49
|Photo ID:
|6811290
|VIRIN:
|210825-A-PU202-782
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, US Customs team prepares for Redeployment [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Marquis Hopkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT