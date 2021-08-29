Fallen but not Forgotten: Community Tribute to Fallen Service Members, MCBH

Patrick Pihana Branco, Hawaii state representative, arranges floral bouquets brought by local community members at the Pacific War Memorial during a ceremony held in remembrance of the fallen aboard MCBH, Aug. 29, 2021. In support of the 13 service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan, members of the community brought flowers to later be placed at the Pacific War Memorial for a small, private ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez)

