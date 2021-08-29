U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, right, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, and Patrick Pihana Branco, left, Hawaii state representative, accompany a community member delivering a bouquet of flowers during a community flower drop off aboard MCBH, Aug. 29, 2021. In support of the service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan, members of the community brought flowers to later be placed at the Pacific War Memorial for a small, private ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 22:16 Photo ID: 6810494 VIRIN: 210829-M-IX426-0047 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 8.43 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fallen but not Forgotten: Community Tribute to Fallen Service Members, MCBH [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Orlando Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.