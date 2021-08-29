Fallen but not Forgotten: Community Tribute to Fallen Service Members, MCBH

Flowers brought by local community members are placed at the Pacific War Memorial during a ceremony held in remembrance of the fallen aboard Marine Corps Base Hawaii, Aug. 29, 2021 In support of the 13 service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan, members of the community brought flowers to later be placed at the Pacific War Memorial for a small, private ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez)

