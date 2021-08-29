Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fallen but not Forgotten: Community Tribute to Fallen Service Members, MCBH [Image 1 of 6]

    Fallen but not Forgotten: Community Tribute to Fallen Service Members, MCBH

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2021

    Photo by Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Charles Hardesty, operations chief, Provost Marshal Office, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, delivers a bouquet of flowers received during a community flower drop off aboard MCBH, Aug. 29, 2021. In support of the 13 service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan, members of the community brought flowers to later be placed at the Pacific War Memorial for a small, private ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 22:16
    Photo ID: 6810493
    VIRIN: 210829-M-IX426-0011
    Resolution: 6106x4076
    Size: 3.81 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fallen but not Forgotten: Community Tribute to Fallen Service Members, MCBH [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Orlando Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fallen but not Forgotten: Community Tribute to Fallen Service Members, MCBH
    Fallen but not Forgotten: Community Tribute to Fallen Service Members, MCBH
    Fallen but not Forgotten: Community Tribute to Fallen Service Members, MCBH
    Fallen but not Forgotten: Community Tribute to Fallen Service Members, MCBH
    Fallen but not Forgotten: Community Tribute to Fallen Service Members, MCBH
    Fallen but not Forgotten: Community Tribute to Fallen Service Members, MCBH

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Prepare Today to Fight Tonight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT