Fallen but not Forgotten: Community Tribute to Fallen Service Members, MCBH

U.S. Marine Corps Master Sgt. Charles Hardesty, operations chief, Provost Marshal Office, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, delivers a bouquet of flowers received during a community flower drop off aboard MCBH, Aug. 29, 2021. In support of the 13 service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan, members of the community brought flowers to later be placed at the Pacific War Memorial for a small, private ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez)

