U.S. Marine Corps Staff Sgt. Gracia Hartley, admin chief, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, arranges floral bouquets brought by local community members at the Pacific War Memorial during a ceremony held in remembrance of the fallen aboard MCBH, Aug. 29, 2021. In support of the 13 service members who lost their lives in Afghanistan, members of the community brought flowers to later be placed at the Pacific War Memorial for a small, private ceremony. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Gunnery Sgt. Orlando Perez)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.29.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 22:16 Photo ID: 6810497 VIRIN: 210829-M-IX426-0081 Resolution: 5997x3998 Size: 4.93 MB Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fallen but not Forgotten: Community Tribute to Fallen Service Members, MCBH [Image 6 of 6], by GySgt Orlando Perez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.