1-40 CAV runs gas chamber for best squad competition

U.S. Army Pfc. Michael Gallagher, a combat medic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, does pushups while exposed to non-lethal o-Chlorobenzylidene malononitrile (CS) gas while setting up Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 26, 2021. Gallagher was a medic at the CBRN defense station during the 4/25th IBCT best squad competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

Date Taken: 08.26.2021