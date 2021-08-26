Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-40 CAV runs gas chamber for best squad competition [Image 1 of 11]

    1-40 CAV runs gas chamber for best squad competition

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    U.S. Army Pfc. Michael Gallagher, a combat medic assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, rinses his eyes after being exposed to non-lethal o-Chlorobenzylidene malononitrile (CS) gas while setting up a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense station at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 26, 2021. Gallagher was a medic at the CBRN defense station during the 4/25th IBCT best squad competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-40 CAV runs gas chamber for best squad competition [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CS gas
    Gas Chamber
    JBER
    o-Chlorobenzylidene malononitrile
    1-40 CAV HHT

