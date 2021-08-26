o-Chlorobenzylidene malononitrile (CS) tablets create non-lethal CS gas for a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense station at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 26, 2021. Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, completed various stations for a best squad competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 20:10
|Photo ID:
|6810448
|VIRIN:
|210826-F-MJ351-2090
|Resolution:
|3086x2060
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-40 CAV runs gas chamber for best squad competition [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS
