1-40 CAV runs gas chamber for best squad competition

o-Chlorobenzylidene malononitrile (CS) tablets create non-lethal CS gas for a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense station at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 26, 2021. Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, completed various stations for a best squad competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

