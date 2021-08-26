Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-40 CAV runs gas chamber for best squad competition

    1-40 CAV runs gas chamber for best squad competition

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    o-Chlorobenzylidene malononitrile (CS) tablets create non-lethal CS gas for a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense station at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 26, 2021. Soldiers assigned to the 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, completed various stations for a best squad competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 20:10
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    CS gas
    Gas Chamber
    JBER
    o-Chlorobenzylidene malononitrile
    1-40 CAV HHT

