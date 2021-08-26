U.S. Army Pfc. Michael Gallagher, a combat medic, and U.S. Army 2nd Lt. Ryan Chabak, the squadron Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear officer in charge, both assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 1st Squadron (Airborne), 40th Cavalry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, vaporize o-Chlorobenzylidene malononitrile (CS) tablets to create non-lethal CS gas for a CBRN defense station at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 26, 2021. Soldiers assigned to the 4/25th IBCT completed various stations for a best squad competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 20:10 Photo ID: 6810451 VIRIN: 210826-F-MJ351-2077 Resolution: 6820x4552 Size: 7.04 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-40 CAV runs gas chamber for best squad competition [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.