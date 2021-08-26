A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, dons Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology during the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense station at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 26, 2021. Soldiers assigned to the 4/25th IBCT completed various stations for a best squad competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 20:10 Photo ID: 6810449 VIRIN: 210826-F-MJ351-2085 Resolution: 4986x3328 Size: 3.67 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 1-40 CAV runs gas chamber for best squad competition [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.