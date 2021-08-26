A U.S. Army paratrooper assigned to the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, U.S. Army Alaska, dons Joint Service Lightweight Integrated Suit Technology during the Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defense station at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 26, 2021. Soldiers assigned to the 4/25th IBCT completed various stations for a best squad competition. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 20:10
|Photo ID:
|6810449
|VIRIN:
|210826-F-MJ351-2085
|Resolution:
|4986x3328
|Size:
|3.67 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1-40 CAV runs gas chamber for best squad competition [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT