U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jazzmine Van Winkle, background, 18th Wing command post senior controller and training manager, reviews an email from higher headquarters with Staff Sgt. James Rubalcava, 18th Wing command post senior controller, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2021. Communication is critical to mission success, and command post controllers work around the clock to ensure Kadena remains a world-class strategic forward base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 02:50 Photo ID: 6809542 VIRIN: 210825-F-ZJ963-1023 Resolution: 5751x4601 Size: 13.59 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From construction to command post: An Airman’s journey [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.