    From construction to command post: An Airman’s journey [Image 4 of 5]

    From construction to command post: An Airman’s journey

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jazzmine Van Winkle, background, 18th Wing command post senior controller and training manager, reviews an email from higher headquarters with Staff Sgt. James Rubalcava, 18th Wing command post senior controller, at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2021. Communication is critical to mission success, and command post controllers work around the clock to ensure Kadena remains a world-class strategic forward base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

