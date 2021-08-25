U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Rubalcava, 18th Wing command post senior controller, smiles for a photo at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2021. Command post operates as an information hub, ensuring important information reaches the correct personnel or agency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 02:49
|Photo ID:
|6809539
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-ZJ963-1079
|Resolution:
|6316x5053
|Size:
|10.1 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From construction to command post: An Airman’s journey [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
From construction to command post: An Airman’s journey
LEAVE A COMMENT