Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 02:49 Photo ID: 6809539 VIRIN: 210825-F-ZJ963-1079 Resolution: 6316x5053 Size: 10.1 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, From construction to command post: An Airman’s journey [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.