    From construction to command post: An Airman’s journey [Image 2 of 5]

    From construction to command post: An Airman’s journey

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A three-year-old U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Rubalcava poses for a family portrait with his parents and grandparents. Born to two first-generation immigrants from Mexico, Rubalcava worked full-time at his father’s construction company before joining the U.S. Air Force at 24 years old. (Courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. James Rubalcava)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From construction to command post: An Airman’s journey [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

