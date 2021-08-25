U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Rubalcava, 18th Wing command post senior controller, notifies the 18th Wing commander of an in-flight emergency at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2021. In the case of an in-flight emergency, command post controllers are responsible for making sure everyone, from the commander to emergency services, has the necessary information to respond appropriately. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 02:50 Photo ID: 6809543 VIRIN: 210825-F-ZJ963-1020 Resolution: 6563x5250 Size: 18.34 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, From construction to command post: An Airman’s journey [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.