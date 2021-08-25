U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. James Rubalcava, 18th Wing command post senior controller, notifies the 18th Wing commander of an in-flight emergency at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2021. In the case of an in-flight emergency, command post controllers are responsible for making sure everyone, from the commander to emergency services, has the necessary information to respond appropriately. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Anna Nolte)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 02:50
|Photo ID:
|6809543
|VIRIN:
|210825-F-ZJ963-1020
|Resolution:
|6563x5250
|Size:
|18.34 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, From construction to command post: An Airman's journey [Image 5 of 5], by A1C Anna Nolte, identified by DVIDS
From construction to command post: An Airman’s journey
